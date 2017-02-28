News

Mobile devices get a new spec to ensure quality 4K HDR video

The UHD Alliance has set up a specification for 4K and HDR to ensure quality video on smartphones, tablets and laptops

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Acer Switch 12 S
Credit: Acer
More like this

The group that sets standards for 4K on high-definition TVs has established specifications for 4K and HDR (high-dynamic range) video on mobile devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The devices will be eligible for a "Mobile HDR Premium" certification if they meet minimum specifications tied to screen resolution, bit depth and a handful of other elements that define picture quality.

The specification was announced on Tuesday at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona.

For users, this certification will ensure that 4K and HDR hardware meet certain minimum requirements. The UHD Alliance members include Samsung, LG, Intel, Dell, Microsoft and others.

The certification will also be applied to content. For example, Netflix and Amazon, which are members of the UHD Alliance, could produce content that is certified "Mobile HDR Premium," so you'll know that the image quality meets a certain specification.

There are not many smartphones and tablets with 4K screens, but there are cameras capable of capturing video at that resolution, which can then be played back on high-definition TVs. An increasing number of gaming laptops with powerful graphics processors are also getting 4K screens.

HDR up to now hasn't had a fixed standard. Companies have used the term for marketing reasons, and quality has varied.

The UHD Alliance is assuming that the market for 4K video on mobile devices will grow over the years. The alliance has already set similar certifications for Blu-ray players.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
windows store iap sizzle
Microsoft adds Store app-only restriction as option in Windows 10

Microsoft has added a setting to Windows 10 that lets users restrict new software installation to apps...

fake email
A better security strategy than ‘know your enemy’: Know your co-workers

Something as simple as an uncharacteristic turn of phrase can clue people into an email’s illegitimacy....

lg g6 on bench
First look: The new LG G6 brings with it a new aspect (ratio)

Barbara Krasnoff says the new LG G6 smartphone comes with high-end components, solid construction, and...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors. ...