AWS failure hits web sites and apps

Cloud hosting company says it’s working to fix East Coast-based problem

Amazon Web Services, a major cloud hosting service, is having a system failure that has been affecting web sites and apps.

AWS reported on its Service Health Dashboard at 2:35 p.m. ET that its engineers are working on the problem that has affected including like Netflix, Reddit and Adobe. Those sites do seem to be up and running now.

The Associated Press reported that its own photos, webfeeds and other online services have been affected.

AWS tweeted that the performance of its Service Health Dashboard was affected but is working again.

At approximately 3 p.m. ET, Mashable tweeted that it was also struggling because of the AWS failure.

"We can't publish our story about AWS being down because, well, AWS is down," the news outlet tweeted.

For AWS' part, "We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-EAST-1, which is impacting various AWS services," the company noted on its dashboard. "We are working hard at repairing S3, believe we understand root cause, and are working on implementing what we believe will remediate the issue."

Amazon S3, or Simple Storage Service, offers storage through web service interfaces.

US-EAST-1 refers to a region of data centers in northern Virginia.

Of course, while some companies are dealing with the outage, some people are having a laugh about it on Twitter.

"Due to the #AWS outage and its impact to Snapchat & other popular apps, millions of millennials just looked up for the first time in years," tweeted @psghosh.

And @Woot tweeted, "THINGS THAT RUN ON #AWS

- the entire internet

- sharks

- the weather

- happiness

- the sun

- the oscars' best picture results."

