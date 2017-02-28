News

Alibaba calls for tougher Chinese laws against counterfeiters

Current Chinese counterfeit laws are 'ambiguous,' the online retailer said

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Alibaba Group Logo
Credit: Michael Kan
More like this

Under pressure from the U.S. government and vendors in various markets to crack down on counterfeiters, Alibaba has called on Chinese authorities for clearer laws and higher penalties.

“Law-enforcement agencies often found it difficult to classify and quantify incidences of counterfeiting and also had difficulties building legal cases due to ambiguous counterfeiting laws," the Chinese retail giant said in a statement, which claimed that the company's strenuous efforts to curb counterfeiting have been often stymied by an inadequate regulatory framework in the country.

As a result, the authorities investigated only 1,184 cases of 4,495 possible leads on counterfeiting submitted by Alibaba in 2016. Only 33 or 0.7 percent of the cases resulted in convictions. Law enforcement was able to build only 469 cases from the 1,184 leads. Each of the cases involved goods of a value exceeding the statutory minimum of 50,000 yuan ($7,274) for criminal investigation.

The company also held a press conference at its headquarters in Hangzhou to discuss its grievances.

Alibaba’s popular Taobao.com marketplace was included in December by the U.S. Trade Representative in the list of ‘Notorious Markets’ for 2016, after a long break, even as the company claimed to have used “big data” technologies to target, for example, 13 factories and shops that were selling knockoff RAM modules under Kingston and Samsung brands.

The U.S trade representative (USTR) alleged that right holders in the U.S. and internationally “continue to report serious challenges to reducing high levels of counterfeit and pirated goods on Taobao.” 

Alibaba said at the time that the decision of the USTR to include Taobao in the Notorious Markets led the company to question whether the move was based on actual facts or was an offshoot of the current political climate.

The company now says that current Chinese regulations are no longer able to cope with the need to fight counterfeiting. “Criminals can escape any legal consequence, leaving law enforcement agents and consumers feeling helpless, and society bearing the damage,” it said.

The progress in fighting counterfeiting has been negligible because the costs and risks of producing and selling counterfeits are too low, Alibaba added.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
mvisa MWC 2017 announcement
Visa, Mastercard beef up mobile payment tech at MWC

Visa on Monday announced one of the most unusual approaches, one that relies primarily on older QR code...

lg g6 on bench
First look: The new LG G6 brings with it a new aspect (ratio)

The new LG G6 smartphone comes with high-end components, solid construction, and an unusual 18:9 aspect...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...