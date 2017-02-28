Opinion

'Interesting?' Well, that's one word for it...

This pilot fish gets a contract to do desktop computer support for a brand-new call center that's being set up by a big retail chain.

And it's definitely a work in progress. "A couple rows of cubicles would be installed, then the computer types would come in and set up the network lines and the computers," says fish.

"One weekend the cube staff were putting in power lines and new cubes, and managed to cross some power wires somewhere. They actually melted a surge suppressor/power strip combination to the new carpet.

"The surge suppressor did its job and the computers and printers plugged into it were protected and not hurt. But it was still interesting to see the result.

