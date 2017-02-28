Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

folding keyboard
Credit: Amazon
More like this

Work more efficiently while on the go. Compact, versatile, durable and light, this new keyboard from iClever folds on two innovative hinges that double as grips to keep your board steady, while the grips on each end keep it from sliding around. It pairs quickly with up to 3 devices, switching with the push of a button, and features a high sensitivity touchpad for mouse functionality. When folded, it takes up roughly the same space as a smartphone. Compatible with not only IOS and Android, but also supports Windows/Mac/Linux-based tablets, Blackberry, Playstation, WebOS, and Sybian. Its list price is $79.99, but you can buy it right now on Amazon for 38% off, or just $49.99. See the discounted iClever folding keyboard on Amazon.

This story, "38% off iClever Ultra Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth Keyboard With Touchpad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • iClever Portable Tri-folding Bluetooth keyboard with Touchpad

    $49.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
mvisa MWC 2017 announcement
Visa, Mastercard beef up mobile payment tech at MWC

Visa on Monday announced one of the most unusual approaches, one that relies primarily on older QR code...

lg g6 on bench
First look: The new LG G6 brings with it a new aspect (ratio)

The new LG G6 smartphone comes with high-end components, solid construction, and an unusual 18:9 aspect...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...