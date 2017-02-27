7 leadership traits of successful CIOs

Self-aware leaders can identify their own flaws, which helps them identify the same in others. Accepting and acknowledging your own flaws will not only make you appear more confident, but it also helps you relate to your employees.
"A lack of self-awareness will make it nearly impossible for one to improve their leadership behaviors and impact on their team. Leaders who demonstrate high self-awareness are comfortable with themselves, which means they recognize their flaws yet remain confident in what they bring to the table," says Haynie.
Emotional intelligence and self-awareness might feel like modern buzzwords, but the concept has existed for decades. In fact, there's a commonly quoted statistic from a -- now out of print -- report published in 1918 by the Carnegie Foundation stating that "85 percent of a person's job success is a product of interpersonal skills and only 15 percent of his success is the result of technical knowledge."
While it's been almost 100 years since that report was released, the CPI results suggest a similar idea -- emotionally intelligent leaders bring something different to the table than leaders who just demonstrate a high IQ.