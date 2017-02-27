News

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K HDR screen, super slow-mo

The shiny smartphone also supports 1Gbps LTE networks

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

World Tech Update
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K screen, super slow-mo   (1:52)
More for you to like:
R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff R2-D2 airplane cleared for takeoff (1:35)
Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed, NASA 4K channel - The Wrap Apple iPad Pro, drone bill vetoed,... (2:56)
Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip explodes on demand Xerox PARC's self-destructing chip... (0:43)
DARPA presents its networked radiation detector DARPA presents its networked... (4:48)
Defense Secretary wants to work with tech start-ups Defense Secretary wants to work... (2:01)
Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds pressure sensitivity Apple iPhone 3D Touch adds... (1:45)
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium brings 4K HDR video and a super slow-mo video mode that's sure to be a fun favorite among users.
Sony's Xperia XZ Premium has a 4K screen, super slow-mo (1:52)
More like this

Sony's Xperia XZ Premium shines, quite literally. The first thing you notice about the new phone is the mirror-finish that surrounds the device giving it a sparkly appearance that seems destined to require lots of polishing.

But the innovation in the phone is found below the surface. Its primary features are both firsts on a smartphone: a 4K HDR display and super slow-motion video.

The 4K screen is 5.5-inches across, which means it's small enough that the 4K resolution shouldn't make too much of a difference. On a large screen like a television, the extra resolution is immediately noticeable but on a small screen it's much more difficult for the human eye to discern.

This is where the HDR comes in. Short for "high dynamic range," HDR is a technology that widens the dynamic range that can be displayed so both dark and bright areas of an image are represented equally well.

The tech has been in some cameras for a while and is now coming to video, with some downloaded movies from Amazon Prime featuring HDR information.

The super slow-motion is a fun feature that's the XZ Premium's party trick. Sony is branding it "Motion Eye" and it captures video at 960 frames per second. When played back at the normal 30 frames per second, the video appears slowed by 32 times so things that happen fast can be viewed in super detail. The video works at 720p resolution.

Other features of the phone, which will be available in the second quarter, include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which is capable of 4G LTE data transfer at up to 1Gbps depending on the cellular network. There's a 19-megapixel rear camera, 13-megapixel front camera and 4K video recording.

The main interface to the phone is a USB-C connector compatible with USB3.1. There's also a headphone socket.

Sony didn't immediately announce a launch date or price for the phone.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
5 leadership
U.S. computing leadership under threat, says House science chair

Even a seemingly unrelated project, for instance, can have far-reaching implications into the computer...

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make...