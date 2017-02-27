News Analysis

OK Google, when will my phone get Google Assistant?

Computerworld |

Google Assistant Google Pixel
Credit: Jason Cross
More like this

OK Google, when is Assistant coming to my phone?

For many Android users, very soon. Google will start rolling out its virtual assistant as early as this week for some people -- but the update isn't coming to everyone. So will you be one of the lucky ones?

In IT Blogwatch, we ask Google for the answers.  

So what is going on? Kellex has some background:

Starting this week, Google is bringing Google Assistant to all Android phones running Android 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow...it [will] arrive automatically on your phone through the latest Google Play Services update. The rollout may take some time, but many of you are about to gain access to Google Assistant very soon.

Great! Remind us exactly what Google Assistant is again? Aloysius Low has the details:

Google Assistant lets you talk to your phone in a conversational way, providing answers to questions about the weather, flight information and appointments. The assistant can even control your smart home...Besides smartphones, Assistant is already available on the Google Home smart speaker, Android Wear 2.0 devices, and will soon come to TVs and cars.

And will Assistant come to everyone at once? Adam Westlake is in the know:

The voice-powered Google Assistant...rollout will begin with English users in the U.S., followed by English users in Australia, Canada and the UK, and then...German speakers in Germany. More languages will be supported throughout the year.

And how will those of us who haven't used Assistant before know how to access it? Michael Simon fills us in:

Users will...summon Assistant by saying “OK Google” or long-pressing on the home button. While Assistant’s capabilities vary depending on...device or app...it appears...the full Pixel version will be used here, letting you tap into Maps and Calendar, receive weather reports, and control smart devices, among numerous other commands.

But wasn't Assistant already going to be coming to other Android devices soon? And is this rollout a strategic move on Google's part? Carl Velasco has that info:

Google's decision follows LG's announcement that the just-unveiled G6 will be the first non-Pixel phone to have Assistant built in...that's an incentive it can't trumpet anymore once Assistant releases to other...devices.
...
Google's move is wise, if a little late. Tech companies are beginning to experiment with their own virtual assistants. With millions of...phones running Marshmallow and Nougat...Google's own virtual assistant gains ubiquity in the race for proprietary voice-enabled companions.

So how do users feel about this? Ole I. Christensen thinks Google deserves some love:

Ok Google -- give yourself a big hug!
To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Rebecca Linke is a Senior Associate Editor at Computerworld who writes about social media and personal technology. She also helps manage Computerworld's Facebook and Google+ pages.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
161011 note7 100686926 orig
Battery safety still top of mind for Samsung and other phone makers

A special battery advisory group has been created with staff that includes academic expertise.

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make...

Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer

XYZ's latest 3D printer supports two-color printing at an affordable price. Computerworld reporter...