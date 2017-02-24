News

Uber rejects claims it stole Waymo's self-driving car tech

Uber called the claims from Alphabet's Waymo lawsuit 'baseless'

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

161221 waymo 5
Credit: Waymo
More like this

Uber is dismissing allegations that it stole trade secrets from self-driving car rival Waymo, calling them “a baseless attempt to slow down a competitor.”

“We look forward to vigorously defending against them in court,” the company said in an email on Friday.

The day before, Waymo, a spin-off from Google’s self-driving car initiative, filed a lawsuit against Uber, claiming that the company had stolen designs for a key technology that makes computer-led driving possible.

According to the lawsuit, Uber allegedly built a LiDAR system for its own self-driving car that lifts confidential designs from Waymo’s own technology. LiDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging, can essentially help an autonomous car map its surroundings.

Waymo, an Alphabet subsidiary, spent more than six years developing its own LiDAR system. However, Uber managed to quickly catch up, the lawsuit claims. It did so by acquiring a startup called Otto that was co-founded by a former Waymo staffer named Anthony Levandowski.

Before Levandowski left Waymo, he allegedly downloaded over 14,000 highly confidential design files that were later used to develop Uber’s own LiDAR system. Other former Waymo employees allegedly did the same, according to the lawsuit, and also stole sensitive information from the company, before leaving to join Uber and Otto.

Waymo’s lawsuit seeks damages from Uber, along with an injunction against the company, stopping it from unfair competitive practices.

However, on Friday Uber said, it’ll keep working on its self-driving car technology as it fights Waymo court.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress that our team has made,” Uber said.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Kan covers security for IDG News Service.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
robot worker ts
Afraid of A.I. taking your job? Yep, you likely are

Some 86% of 2,000 people surveyed said they thought emerging tech would disrupt their industries or...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make...

Unboxing the da Vinci Jr. 2.0 Mix printer

XYZ's latest 3D printer supports two-color printing at an affordable price. Computerworld reporter...

Android Upgrade Report Card -- Nougat
Android upgrade report card: Grading the manufacturers on Nougat

Six months after Nougat's release, how have different Android manufacturers done at delivering upgrades...