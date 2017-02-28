Read Computerworld’s March digital magazine!

Feature

Here’s what you’ll find in the March 2017 issue:

2017 Premier 100 Technology Leaders: IT in the Driver’s Seat

Computerworld - March 2017 digital edition [cover] Computerworld

Gone are the days of tuning systems and taking orders. These 100 tech leaders have raised the stakes, delivering steady, game-changing innovation and rapid-fire digital transformation.

A Detailed Look at This Year’s Premier 100 Class

Facts and figures about the honorees’ 2016 budgets, purchasing plans and projects, plus photos and profiles of this year’s Premier 100 Technology Leaders.

News Analysis 

Microsoft’s Windows 10 user base may — or may not — be stuck at 400 million.

Opinion

Thornton May says that executives need to recognize that data matters now more than ever before.

Shark Tank

Read the latest exploits of hapless bosses and clueless users.

