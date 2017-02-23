News

Police arrest man suspected of building million-router German botnet

German prosecutors asked British police to make the arrest under a European Arrest Warrant

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

dl speedport hybrid
Credit: Deutsche Telekom
More like this

Last year, someone turned a German internet service provider into a million-router botnet. German police think they will soon have the culprit.

The U.K.'s National Crime Agency (NCA) made an arrest on Wednesday in connection with the November 2016 hack on Deutsche Telekom. The agency said it arrested a 29-year-old man at Luton airport, acting on a European Arrest Warrant issued by the public prosecutor's office in Cologne, Germany.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt, or BKA), which led the investigation, said it had worked with British law enforcement officials to arrest the man, a Briton.

The man is accused of attempted computer abuse, the BKA said, and is suspected of attacking home routers connected to Deutsche Telekom's network, depriving more than 1 million of its customers of their internet access in an incident last November.

The goal of that attack, the BKA said, was to turn the routers into a giant botnet, or network of controlled devices, for use in other cyberattacks, but the main effect was to interfere with internet access and telephone service on the affected devices.

The BKA became involved in the case because the attack was considered to have targeted critical communication infrastructure in Germany, and was helped in its investigation by the German Federal Office for Information Security (Bundesamt für Sicherheit, or BSI) and by Deutsche Telekom. Law enforcement officials in the U.K. also became involved, as did officials in Cyprus, BKA said, for reasons that neither the German nor U.K. police explained.

The accused will face an extradition hearing on Friday or Monday, the NCA said. If extradited to Germany, he could face charges there with a maximum penalty of 10 years.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Security online
Eleven-year-old root Linux kernel flaw found and patched

Linux system administrators should watch for kernel updates for their distributions and apply them as...

windows 10 ui
Who needs Gmail? 5 built-in Windows 10 apps that do the job (with video)

These 5 built-in Windows apps -- Mail, Calendar, Maps, People and OneNote -- were once denounced as...

windows trouble controversy crash problem hacked
What’s up with Windows patching, Microsoft?

A month late? Seriously? It’s both outrageous and unsurprising.

stats big data stocks analytics
Data visualization tools: The features users love and hate

It seems like making sense of data is everyone’s job now. Here are the pros and cons of five leading...