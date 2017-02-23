Turns out the correct button to click on was 'Send'

This pilot fish is certain he types in the right password for his online banking account -- but the bank software denies access, and locks the account for good measure.

"I tried to reset the password and they wanted my account number and Social Security number," says fish. "Typed that in and got the same screen back. It wouldn't advance to the next screen where I should be able to type in a new password.

"OK, maybe I got the username wrong. Tried the 'forgot username' and got back a message: 'There is no email associated with this account.' The following day I got an email saying that my statement was ready for viewing.

"So I finally called -- and promptly got shunted to voicemail. The line disconnected before I could leave a message.

"After four months of trying all of the above again and again, I finally wrote an email to the home office, itemizing the above and threatening to take my business elsewhere.

"I got a call back in 10 minutes and the whole thing was resolved in 15. Their 'reset password' and 'forgot username' links work correctly now too."

