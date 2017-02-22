News

Redfin CTO says machine learning needs human help

Workers have valuable insights that should be added to the mix, she says

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

machine learning head wireframe public domain
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

Machine learning can automate the handling of huge troves of data to help companies make and save money. However, they’re not without pitfalls, as the real estate tech company Redfin learned.

As Redfin began building its own machine-learning capabilities, it ran into a problem: Employees weren't using them. Bridget Frey, the firm’s CTO, said in an interview that there was a key reason for that: At first, Redfin didn't leave room in these systems for the real estate agents who were supposed to use them to make modifications.

For example, a Listings Matchmaker feature generated a list of personalized recommendations for home buyers, based on their interests. In its initial iteration, agents weren’t able to add recommendations they thought would be useful.

“And the agents were saying ‘I’m an expert in this neighborhood, I know that this house is perfect, why are you not letting me add it in?’ And we just realized that our engineers ... were relying too much on the machine learning,” Frey said. “We needed to take what was special about our agents and use that to enhance the algorithm and enhance the experience for our customer.”

Any company that expects its employees to stand behind the product of an automated system needs to let them manually edit the results, Frey said.

What’s not clear is which set of insights -- the machine's or the agent's -- actually led to better outcomes. In the case of Listings Matchmaker, Frey said users didn’t seem to click on one set of recommendations over another, but she didn’t know if the company had data about which recommendations resulted in a purchase.

The more important difference is that agents used the feature more once they were able to recommend particular homes, she said.

Frey’s comments were echoed by Alphabet Executive Chairman and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt during an on-stage interview at the RSA security conference in San Francisco last week. He said humans must remain in the loop of machine learning systems.

“It’s very important with these systems to understand that they are advisory,” Schmidt said. “They help you understand something, but ultimately you want humans to be in charge of these things.”

Another concern is algorithmic bias, or the tendency of automated systems to return results that are skewed because of factors like the data that goes into them and the way they're designed.

Frey said Redfin has been trying to build a diverse team to work on its technology, in part to identify and correct for those biases.

“It requires constant vigilance to fight against the biases that can creep into software. Ultimately, human beings are the ones who write the algorithms and choose the data sets,” Frey said in an email. “So we’ve decided, for example, not to collect and process certain demographic data that could introduce bias into our algorithms. But if the humans powering these algorithms have one inherent perspective, it is likely the algorithm will adopt a similar disposition.”

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
satya nadella wdg event 2016
LinkedIn will help people in India train for semi-skilled jobs

Microsoft has launched Project Sangam, a cloud service integrated with LinkedIn that will help train...

tango Google
Why Google and Apple will rule mixed reality

Sorry, Microsoft and Magic Leap. The Silicon Valley smartphone giants have one thing you haven't got.

Privacy
True privacy online is not viable

You can hide from casual observers, but a motivated person will see through your attempts at...

windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft's decision to scrap February security updates unnerves patch experts

Patch experts struggled with Microsoft's decision to cancel this month's updates, pointing out that...