75% off Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker - Deal Alert

brother label maker
Credit: Amazon
The PT-D210 makes it easy to create great-looking labels for your home and office. With convenient one-touch keys, you can quickly access fonts, symbols, frames and templates. Plus, you can preview your work on the display. The highly rated unit is a #1 best-seller on Amazon, where it has been discounted 75%, for what will likely be a limited time. So instead of $40 you'll be paying just $10. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "75% off Brother P-Touch PT-D210 Label Maker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

