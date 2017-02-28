Feature

2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: John W. Showalter

Also a doctor, this IT leader uses his knowledge of medicine and analytics to improve care.

|

Contributing Writer, Computerworld |

John W. Showalter, chief health information officer, University of Mississippi Medical Center [2017]
Credit: University of Mississippi Medical Center
More like this

John W. Showalter is breaking new ground in healthcare.

As chief health information officer at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, he's one of only a handful of people to hold such a position. As part of the medical facility's Center for Informatics and Analytics, Showalter's job is to leverage the data generated throughout the modern healthcare system to improve patient care.

"This is about numbers to improve decisions about what actions to take," he says.

Showalter, 39, an internal medicine physician who still practices part time, has been building up the technical pieces to bring data-driven decision-making into daily medical practice, marshalling the data and working with an outside vendor to write the necessary algorithms and develop the deep-machine learning. He also has been building a team, which started with three individuals three years ago and is now approaching 32.

The first system Showalter developed, which went live last October, uses data to determine which patients are at risk for bedsores and then tells clinicians how to prevent them, with actions more tailored to individual patients than standard protocols would be, thanks to data analysis. The proof: a 60%-plus reduction in bedsore incidents.

Showalter says he and his team are working on other uses. Their goal is to deliver better care at lower costs.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Mary K. Pratt is a contributing writer for Computerworld. She is based in Massachusetts.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ixpand flash drive v2 angle hr
WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached storage for iPhone and iPad

SanDisk today announced it has doubled the capacity of its iOS mobile flash drives that use wireless or...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...