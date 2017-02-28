Feature

2017 Premier 100 Tech Leader: Ryan Loy

This IT leader makes it his mission to bring the right ideas to the right people.

|

Contributing Writer, Computerworld |

Ryan Loy, vice president for IT, Adtran [2017]
Credit: Adtran
More like this

Ryan Loy, the vice president of IT at Adtran, says an IT leader's job is to find tech-enabled ways to differentiate a company from its competitors. With that mission in mind, last year he met with eight other Adtran executives to share his ideas on how the company can use internet of things (IoT) technologies to its advantage.

Loy, who bills himself as a businessperson who runs IT, says such activities are among his key responsibilities. "It's bringing the right ideas to the right people," he says.

In his view, harnessing IoT capabilities will allow Adtran, a provider of networking and communications equipment, to gain further insight into the health, performance and security of connected devices — and that's a value-add that the company can market to its customers.

Loy's business-first philosophy is evident in the way he manages his 70 or so IT employees. He asks them to do four things: Keep your core assets healthy, deliver on your commitments, know the business, and tell the business what's next on the tech front.

He says it's critical to prepare the staff to fulfill each of those mandates. "We have surgical focus on what skills sets we're going to need so we can develop them internally," he explains.

Although Loy runs a bimodal shop where one team is focused on innovation, he says he's committed to encouraging all IT employees to propose ideas and take risks to advance strategic goals.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Mary K. Pratt is a contributing writer for Computerworld. She is based in Massachusetts.

7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ixpand flash drive v2 angle hr
WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached storage for iPhone and iPad

SanDisk today announced it has doubled the capacity of its iOS mobile flash drives that use wireless or...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...