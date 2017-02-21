Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert

halo wars 2
Credit: Amazon
For a limited time, if you're an Amazon Prime Member (or have a free trial -- get one here) you'll see the price drop an extra 20% on Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One. Price drop activates when you add it to your cart, and sinks the price from $79.88 to $63.99. Combining tactical combat with card-based strategy, your deck is your army in all new Blitz mode as you build collections of powerful Halo vehicles and troops and command those units in fast-action matches. See the discounted Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition on Amazon.

This story, "Amazon Prime Members Get 20% off Halo Wars 2 Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Halo Wars 2 - Ultimate Edition - Xbox One

    MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Amazon Prime Free 30 Day Trial Membership

    $0.00
    View
    on Amazon
