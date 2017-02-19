News

New Zealand High Court clears Kim Dotcom extradition to U.S.

The order upholds fraud charges but not copyright infringement

|

Bangalore Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Kim Dotcom
Credit: Harley Ogier of PC World New Zealand
More like this

Megaupload website founder Kim Dotcom and three associates were on Monday cleared by a court in New Zealand to be extradited to the U.S. where he faces a variety of charges including copyright infringement and racketeering.

Holding that copyright infringement by digital online communication of copyright protected works to members of the public is not a criminal offense under New Zealand’s Copyright Act, the High Court found that a conspiracy to commit copyright infringement amounts to a bid to defraud, which is an extradition offense listed in the treaty between the U.S. and New Zealand.

An earlier District Court judgment permitting the extradition was upheld by the High Court.

Dotcom and three colleagues, and two companies including the file-sharing site Megaupload, were indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia in January 2012. They were charged with engaging in a racketeering conspiracy, conspiring to commit copyright infringement and money laundering, and two substantive counts of criminal copyright infringement, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

During the hearing for his extradition in 2015, Dotcom had a number of civil rights activists, including Harvard professor Lawrence Lessig, opposing the extradition. The DOJ had failed to prove a case of direct civil or criminal copyright infringement, wrote Lessig in an expert opinion filed in an Auckland court, stating that the DOJ must establish willfulness to prove a criminal case.

Describing the order as a political judgment, Dotcom wrote in a Twitter message that “New Zealand Copyright Law (92b) makes it clear that an ISP can't be criminally liable for actions of their users. Unless you're Kim Dotcom?”

"I'm no longer getting extradited for copyright. We won on that. I'm now getting extradited for a law that doesn't even apply," he wrote in another tweet.

A decision on the extradition will now have to be taken by the Court of Appeal, said Dotcom's legal team in a statement in Scoop Media tweeted by Dotcom.

“The High Court has accepted that Parliament made a clear and deliberate decision not to criminalise this type of alleged conduct by internet service providers, making them not responsible for the acts of their users,” the statement added.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

John Ribeiro covers outsourcing and general technology breaking news from India for the IDG News Service.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
global network of employees
6 senators say U.S. firms are hiding their offshoring

Six Democratic U.S. senators are co-sponsoring legislation that would require publicly traded companies...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

Free download: Our handy PDF reveals where to find and how to use key tools for repairing most problems...

apple iphone 6 6plus iwatch 100413406 orig 100573316 primary.idge
Apple may cut the (charging) cord completely with the iPhone 8

As some industry experts wonder whether Apple will add wireless charging to its next iPhone, others...

employees technology planning data [Computerworld, January-February 2017 - HR IT]
HR and IT combine efforts on workforce analytics

As more companies depend on information about their employees to make crucial decisions, HR and IT are...