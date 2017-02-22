The mouthwatering data opportunity of self-driving cars

When most people talk about self-driving cars, they focus on things like improved safety, reduced environmental impact and greater convenience. But the technological sophistication of these machines creates an even more impressive opportunity through the capturing and harnessing of data.

Data is becoming a form of currency and provides countless opportunities for both scientific research and entrepreneurial development. As Triniti shows, successful customer data management (CDM) is becoming increasingly important for businesses to remain competitive.

So how are the innovators of our future going to be able to leverage the raw data made available by autonomous vehicles?

Where the data comes from

How are self-driving cars able to generate so much data? They'll be gathering it in a number of different ways.

For starters, autonomous vehicles rely on a series of highly sensitive sensors all over the vehicle, capable of detecting disturbances as light as a cigarette hitting the ground. Google’s self-driving cars (now called Waymo), for example, are able to generate almost a gigabyte of information every second. That results in 2 petabytes of data per car, per year, which is hard to even imagine.

Autonomous and semi-autonomous cars will also be capable of monitoring their drivers, according to a recent WIRED story. Cars will be able to tell whether their drivers are sleepy or distracted, and take action accordingly to ensure the driver is able to take over should something unfortunate occur. It may even adjust the way it talks to the driver based on his/her mood. This could result in an enormous amount of data about how people drive in these cars.

Potential paths of development

So what does this data mean? What can we do with it?

Data management companies. For starters, self-driving vehicle programmers and motor companies are going to need some advice on how to better gather and organize this data, regardless of what they intend to do with it. Companies and individuals that specialize in data management will have a host of new customers to choose from. With more than a gigabyte of data produced every second, the sheer quantity of data will get out of hand fast -- especially with thousands of cars on the road.

For starters, self-driving vehicle programmers and motor companies are going to need some advice on how to better gather and organize this data, regardless of what they intend to do with it. Companies and individuals that specialize in data management will have a host of new customers to choose from. With more than a gigabyte of data produced every second, the sheer quantity of data will get out of hand fast -- especially with thousands of cars on the road. Data purchasing and analysis. Other companies may specialize in the trade and interpretation of this data. For example, there may be industry specialists paying for anonymized customer data from self-driving car manufacturers, who can then produce and sell reports that key clients within that industry need to know.

Other companies may specialize in the trade and interpretation of this data. For example, there may be industry specialists paying for anonymized customer data from self-driving car manufacturers, who can then produce and sell reports that key clients within that industry need to know. Advertising. Self-driving cars also present enormous advertising opportunities. For starters, with drivers unengaged with their surroundings, there's ample space for ad buyers to move in -- possibly projecting video advertisements inside the vehicle. Even beyond that, data on customer behaviors, travel patterns, moods and habits could open up entirely new doors for branding, marketing and advertising.

Self-driving cars also present enormous advertising opportunities. For starters, with drivers unengaged with their surroundings, there's ample space for ad buyers to move in -- possibly projecting video advertisements inside the vehicle. Even beyond that, data on customer behaviors, travel patterns, moods and habits could open up entirely new doors for branding, marketing and advertising. New needs and entrepreneurial opportunities. Autonomous cars will solve a number of problems in our society -- such as long and unproductive commutes -- but they'll also open up a number of new problems, needs and wants. Consumers will be spending less time on the road, but will also have more idle time to do things while they travel to and from work. The specific details of this experience haven't yet been captured, but once these cars hit the streets, we'll have the data to examine. After that, the entrepreneurs of the world will be able to develop better products and services to address those needs.

Autonomous cars will solve a number of problems in our society -- such as long and unproductive commutes -- but they'll also open up a number of new problems, needs and wants. Consumers will be spending less time on the road, but will also have more idle time to do things while they travel to and from work. The specific details of this experience haven't yet been captured, but once these cars hit the streets, we'll have the data to examine. After that, the entrepreneurs of the world will be able to develop better products and services to address those needs. City planning. Cars will also be gathering data about their surroundings, from downed and missing street signs to intersection problems and even delay lengths from construction sites. This data can be gathered and used to improve city planning, and make streets safer -- especially during a phase when only some cars are autonomous.

The data-gathering potential of self-driving cars is monstrous, but don't get too excited yet. Autonomous vehicles still have a number of hoops to jump through before they hit the streets for consumers. Semi-autonomous vehicles are already in production, but since they're so new, regulations are in their infancy, and this technology has yet to win the trust of mainstream consumers.

While optimistic estimates project fully self-driving cars to be commercially available in the span of a few years, it could also be decades before they become commonplace. When they become mainstream, we'll have a feast of data to gorge ourselves on.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?