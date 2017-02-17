Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

forerunner 225
Credit: Amazon
More like this

In addition to using GPS to calculate distance and pace, the 225 has a built-in accelerometer. This allows it to capture distance and pace data when you’re running on an indoor track or treadmill, with no need for a separate foot pod accessory.  Forerunner 225 is the first Garmin GPS running watch with wrist-based heart rate. Now you have the option to run without a heart rate strap. The 225 tracks distance, pace and heart rate, and featured activity tracking to count steps and calories all day. The full features Forerunner 225 averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 400 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its typical list price of $220 is currently reduced to the very low price of $139, one of its lowest prices to date. See the deal now on Amazon.

This story, "37% off Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch with Wrist-based Heart Rate

    $138.99 MSRP $219.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Browns Valley battery substation Tesla
PG&E deploys its first Tesla Powerpack battery storage station

PG&E has announced its first lithium-ion battery substation with 500KW of capacity, which the utility...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

Free download: Our handy PDF reveals where to find and how to use key tools for repairing most problems...

paper documents files
3 enterprise-strength file sync services to check out

Popular file-sync services are great for individuals, but can lack controls for access, encryption and...

Processor - Pixabay
Smartphone CPUs put desktops to shame

Using a smartphone can involve CPU cores of multiple sizes, plus graphics processors, video processors,...