Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

monoxide detector
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The KN-COPP-LPM is an essential device to help warn you and your family of dangerous carbon monoxide levels in your home. This alarm measures the exposure to carbon monoxide over time; it is designed to sound at 85 decibels at 10 feet when it detects 70 ppm (parts per million) of CO for 60 to 240 minutes, 150 ppm for 10 to 50 minutes, or 400 ppm for 4 to 15 minutes. The easily visible digital display indicates the level of CO that the unit is sensing, and it updates the status every 15 seconds for timely and accurate readings. Its free-standing design allows for attachment to a wall or placement on a counter or nightstand for convenient and comprehensive protection. This device has an expected 7-year lifespan and comes equipped with a five-year manufacturer’s limited warranty. It averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 2,100 people on Amazon (read reviews), where the list price has been reduced 63% to just $19.98. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "63% off Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Display - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Kidde Battery-Operated Carbon Monoxide Alarm with Digital Dis

    $19.98 MSRP $54.49
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
20160224 stock mwc ericsson sign 1
5G progress at Ericsson could help enterprises work worldwide

The Swedish network giant Ericsson will have a lot of prospective 5G equipment to show to gearheads at...

Processor - Pixabay
Smartphone CPUs put desktops to shame

Using a smartphone can involve CPU cores of multiple sizes, plus graphics processors, video processors,...

customer
Who are your customers?

You think you know, but it can be trickier to determine than we tend to think. Here’s some guidance.

paper boat riding the crest and at risk [Computerworld, Jan-Feb 2017 - Helming IT]
10 tips for helming IT through ups and downs

Impending mergers, ultrafast growth and sharp dips all put pressure on IT leaders to make quick...