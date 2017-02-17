Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech mouse
Credit: Amazon
More like this

The G502 features the most advanced optical sensor for maximum tracking accuracy. Customize RGB lighting or sync it with other Logitech G products, set up custom profiles for your games, adjust sensitivity from 200 up to 12,000 DPI and position five 3.6g weights for just the right balance and feel. The G502 averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1,000 people on Amazon, where its typical list price of $80 has been reduced to $58. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "28% off Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
At a Glance

  • Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Gaming Mouse

    $57.33 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
global network of employees
6 senators say U.S. firms are hiding their offshoring

Six Democratic U.S. senators are co-sponsoring legislation that would require publicly traded companies...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

Free download: Our handy PDF reveals where to find and how to use key tools for repairing most problems...

employees technology planning data [Computerworld, January-February 2017 - HR IT]
HR and IT combine efforts on workforce analytics

As more companies depend on information about their employees to make crucial decisions, HR and IT are...

paper documents files
3 enterprise-strength file sync services to check out

Popular file-sync services are great for individuals, but can lack controls for access, encryption and...