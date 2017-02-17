Opinion

Why February's Patch Tuesday is delayed

After a short break since our Patch Tuesday debugged analysis in January, it looks like we are going to have some delay with Patch Tuesday in February.

Computerworld |

windows10
Credit: Google.com
More like this

After a short break since our Patch Tuesday Debugged analysis in January, it looks like we are going to have some delay with Patch Tuesday in February due to a last minute technical issue with the Microsoft release process.

Microsoft had previously indicated that it was going to change the update process for security-related fixes this month -- and a bug discovered during this process change may have caused the delay. Chris Goettl from Ivanti, offers this: “In the hours since Microsoft announced it was going to postpone Update Tuesday I have had a number of people asking if this delay was related to Microsoft’s change to a cumulative update model. If it were just one update that was delayed I would agree, but with all updates being delayed I think it is more of a Windows Update Services infrastructure issue." I would tend to agree.

Though at present this is pure speculation, I expect that Patch Tuesday is likely to happen next week on February 21. 

This month's update cycle from Microsoft is especially important as a now critical zero-day vulnerability (CVE867968) has been reported related to how a component of the Microsoft SMB protocol handles traffic. This was initially reported as a denial of service attack, but now looks like to be rated as critical by Microsoft as it may lead to a more serious (RCE) remote code execution scenario. Expect this update -- when Microsoft delivers it -- to be a "Patch Now" update for all Microsoft platforms (server and desktops).

For those that are not using modern "evergreen" browsers such as Microsoft Edge or Google Chrome, please download the latest Flash update here.

Watch this space for an in-depth analysis of this month's Microsoft Update Tuesday, coming next week.

This article is published as part of the IDG Contributor Network. Want to Join?

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Greg Lambert is a product evangelist for Qompat Application Management Systems. Greg is a co-founder of ChangeBASE, and now the Chairman of Qompat, and has considerable experience with application packaging technology and its deployment.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
zuckerberg
Facebook’s latest goal is to connect (and save) the world

In a blog post Thursday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out an agenda that envisions creating a global...

Top 25 Windows 10 Free Tools
Fix Windows 10 problems with these free Microsoft tools

Free download: Our handy PDF reveals where to find and how to use key tools for repairing most problems...

paper documents files
3 enterprise-strength file sync services to check out

Popular file-sync services are great for individuals, but can lack controls for access, encryption and...

Processor - Pixabay
Smartphone CPUs put desktops to shame

Using a smartphone can involve CPU cores of multiple sizes, plus graphics processors, video processors,...