Opinion

Just this once, maybe proofreading IS a good idea

Computerworld |

More like this

Pilot fish works on the IT help desk at a hospital run by a religious organization -- but he helpfully proofreads the hospital's intranet, too.

"When I would hit the food service menu page, I took notes of all the spelling errors appeared every month, which usually totaled between 15 and 20," says fish.

"I notified higher-ups about this, but nothing seemed to change, since the page was managed by the dietary department and not IT.

"One month I surfed to that page and found that, a few days earlier, the cafeteria had served 'Sloppy Hoes.' I told my supervisor, who cracked up, who then told the head of operations, who was in stitches. It was funnier because there was a strip club just down the street from the hospital.

"Eventually a screen shot of that calendar wound up on a department PowerPoint presentation as a punchline slide to pictures of departmental lunches.

"And as a result of this typo, the dietary department finally paid more attention to proofreading its intranet pages."

Feed the Shark! Send me your true tales of IT life at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll snag a snazzy Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
artificial intelligence ai a.i.
A.I. faces hype, skepticism at RSA cybersecurity show

The cybersecurity industry has been talking up artificial intelligence and machine learning as a way to...

customer
Who are your customers?

You think you know, but it can be trickier to determine than we tend to think. Here’s some guidance.

paper boat riding the crest and at risk [Computerworld, Jan-Feb 2017 - Helming IT]
10 tips for helming IT through ups and downs

Impending mergers, ultrafast growth and sharp dips all put pressure on IT leaders to make quick...

robots humans working together ts
DARPA: We’re on cusp of merging human and machine

Within three to five years, researchers could have a device that helps people with brain injuries form...