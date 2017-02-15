23% off EVGA Supernova G3 750W 220-G3-0750-X1 Fully Modular Power Supply - Deal Alert

Unleash the next generation in power with the EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 Power Supply. Based on the award winning G2 series Power Supplies from EVGA, This power supply features 80 PLUS Gold rated efficiency, and clean, continuous power to every component. The ECO Thermal Control Fan System offers fan modes to provide zero fan noise during low load operations. This provides improved efficiency for longer operation, less power consumption, reduced energy costs and minimal heat dissipation. This power supply is highly rated with 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 people (read reviews). It's typical list price of $129.99 has been reduced 23% to $99.99 . See the discounted power supply now on Amazon.

