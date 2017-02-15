News

Microsoft quietly prolongs life of original Windows 10

Adds 40+ days to support lifespan of version 1507, the mid-2015 debut edition

|

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

windows 10 laptop primary
Credit: Adam Patrick Murray
More like this

Microsoft earlier this month quietly extended the life of Windows 10's debut edition, the version launched in July 2015.

Rather than end support for Windows 10 v. 1507 -- Microsoft labels the OS by year and month -- in March, as announced last year, the company will issue the version's final security updates in May, probably May 9, that month's Patch Tuesday.

The new date was posted as a revision to a mid-January blog post by Nathan Mercer, a senior product marketing manager for Microsoft. In the original entry, Mercer had tapped March 26 as the end of 1507 "servicing," a company synonym for updating and patching.

In the amended post, Mercer did not give a reason for the extension.

The end date of 1507 notwithstanding, stopping support is an important part of the Microsoft's software-as-a-service model. The company has pledged to support only two Current Branch for Business (CBB) builds concurrently, which means that at the release of N+2, where N equaled an earlier version, the company starts a 60-day-or-so countdown. At the end of the 60 days, N drops off the support list. N+1 then becomes N and N+2 morphs into N+1.

Microsoft timed the earlier end-of-support to exactly two months after the Jan. 26 release of media for N+2, where "N" equaled 1507 and "N+2" equaled 2016's single upgrade. That version was marked as 1607 but is more commonly called the "Anniversary Update" because it appeared a year after the original.

After May, Microsoft will continue to provide updates and bug fixes only to Windows 10 1511 (a November 2015 version) and 1607. Users running 1507 must have upgraded to one of those versions (or to 1703, expected to ship next month) to receive security patches.

When commenters asked Mercer to clarify whether the former 60-day support grace period remained policy, he answered: "Think of the grace period as 'at least' 60 days."

One hundred and three days, to be exact (using May 9 as the stop date).

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Microsoft, security issues, Apple, web browsers and general technology breaking news for Computerworld.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa Statue of Liberty America
Maryland lawmaker seeks to unveil H-1B employers

A Maryland lawmaker wants to require businesses in Maryland to report the number of employees they have...

customer
Who are your customers?

You think you know, but it can be trickier to determine than we tend to think. Here’s some guidance.

paper boat riding the crest and at risk [Computerworld, Jan-Feb 2017 - Helming IT]
10 tips for helming IT through ups and downs

Impending mergers, ultrafast growth and sharp dips all put pressure on IT leaders to make quick...

robots humans working together ts
DARPA: We’re on cusp of merging human and machine

Within three to five years, researchers could have a device that helps people with brain injuries form...