How-To

How to immediately update Flash in Chrome

Computerworld |

More like this

For years now, the Chrome browser has reported that it was up to date, even when there was an old copy of the Flash Player embedded in the browser.

I mention this now, because Adobe released a new version of the Flash player today, one that fixes 13 bugs, many of them critical. The usual method of forcing a Chrome update (Help -> About Google Chrome) on Windows and OS X/macOS may or may not update Flash. 

You can, however, force Chrome to update Flash by entering 

chrome://components

in the browser address bar. Look for the Adobe Flash Player in the list of components. Ignore the status. If the version is anything other than 24.0.0.221, it needs to be updated.

Click on the gray "Check for Update" button and the update happens in a flash (sorry). If you look closely, the status goes from "component downloading" to "update ready" to "Component updated." It literally takes a second. 

If all went well, the version should now be 24.0.0.221.

When I first wrote about this last year, I noted that Flash can not be updated this way on Chrome OS. This is still true. 

I just checked two Chromebooks. Each was running Chrome OS version 55.0.2883.105 and each claimed that "Your Chromebook is up to date" despite using Flash version 24.0.0.186 which was released back on December 13, 2016.

I guess it depends on your definition of "date". 

FEEDBACK

Now that Computerworld, and all of parent company IDG's websites, have eliminated user comments, you can get in touch with me privately by email at my full name at Gmail. Public comments can be directed to me on twitter at @defensivecomput

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Michael Horowitz is an independent consultant who has long been focused on Defensive Computing.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
outlook.com preview page
Microsoft adds Outlook.com to service-subscription list

Microsoft officially launched a premium-grade Outlook.com email service in the U.S. that omits ads,...

paper boat riding the crest and at risk [Computerworld, Jan-Feb 2017 - Helming IT]
10 tips for helming IT through ups and downs

Impending mergers, ultrafast growth and sharp dips all put pressure on IT leaders to make quick...

winkel triple projection world map
Mapping: Disruption ahead!

What3Words brilliantly streamlines mapping but will require oversight if it becomes a government...

twitter things that bother us
Why Twitter's new anti-harassment tools will fail

Twitter's new policies won't solve the harassment problem, and they'll ruin engagement, too.