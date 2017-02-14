22% off Intel NUC Kit Mini PC - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
The Intel NUC Kit NUC6i5SYH is a Mini PC with the power of a desktop PC. Equipped with Intel’s newest architecture, the 6th generation Intel Core i5-6260U processor, NUC6i5SYK has the performance to stream media, manage spreadsheets, or create presentations all in a 4x4” form factor. With 7.1 surround sound and an HDMI port for brilliant 4K resolution, the NUC6i5SYH is an ideal home theater PC. There’s room for a 2.5” SSD or HDD and up to 32 GB of RAM. This NUC is a barebones kit, meaning it is ready to accept the memory, storage, and operating system of your choice. It's currently listed as a #1 best seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 160 people (read recent reviews here). It's typical list price of $386 has been reduced 22% to $299.99, a good deal that may not be available for very long. See the discounted Intel NUC Kit on Amazon.

At a Glance

  • Intel NUC Kit NUC6i5SYH- Mini PC

    $299.99 MSRP $386.00
    View
    on Amazon
