News

Microsoft's president wants a Geneva Convention for cyberwar

Smith calls for international agreements on digital rules of engagement

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

brad smith 2014 1134x1200
Credit: Microsoft
More like this

Microsoft is calling for a Digital Geneva Convention, as global tensions over digital attacks continue to rise. The tech giant wants to see civilian use of the internet protected as part of an international set of accords, Brad Smith, the company’s president and chief legal officer, said in a blog post.

The manifesto, published alongside his keynote address at the RSA conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, argued for codifying recent international norms around cyberwarfare and for establishing an independent agency to respond to and analyze cyberattacks.

What’s more, he called on the tech industry to band together to protect users.

Such an agreement is necessary, in his opinion, because warfare in cyberspace involves infrastructure that’s controlled and operated by private companies like Microsoft. Furthermore, some attacks, like the 2014 Sony hack widely attributed to North Korea, have targeted civilians.

“There’s an additional consequence that results from all this,” Smith wrote. “The tech sector today operates as the first responders to nation-state attacks on the internet. A cyberattack by one nation-state is met initially not by a response from another nation-state, but by private citizens.”

Smith cited an attack that Microsoft handled last year when it discovered a nation-state actor using domains aping trademarks it holds. Microsoft then got a court order allowing it to redirect the traffic going to those domains, blocking the attack.

“Since last summer, in response to one extended such nation-state attack, we have taken down 60 domains in 49 countries spread over six continents,” he wrote.

Smith called for tech companies to unite on cybersecurity issues to protect users. Furthermore, he called for the industry to promise not to assist with offensive attacks.

“Even in a world of growing nationalism, when it comes to cybersecurity the global tech sector needs to operate as a neutral Digital Switzerland,” Smith wrote. “We will assist and protect customers everywhere. We will not aid in attacking customers anywhere. We need to retain the world’s trust. And every government, regardless of its policies or politics, needs a national and global IT infrastructure that it can trust.”

He also wants those tech companies to contribute to an agency that would play a role similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Such an agency would, in his vision, include participants from governments, private industry, academia and civil society. That new group would be empowered to investigate attacks and attribute particular actions to certain nations.

All of this is complicated by the current geopolitical climate. In one of his first actions as president, Donald Trump withdrew U.S. support from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a sweeping free trade agreement negotiated under the watch of his predecessor that included the participation of Australia, Canada, Japan and other nations.

It’s unclear if Trump would be inclined to take part in a multilateral diplomatic exercise, such as the one Smith is suggesting. Such a convention on cybersecurity norms is made doubly difficult by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered attacks on the Democratic National Committee in an attempt to get Trump elected.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Blair Hanley Frank is primarily focused on the public cloud, productivity and operating systems businesses for the IDG News Service.

10 super-user tricks to boost Windows 10 productivity
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
brad smith 2014 1134x1200
Microsoft's president wants a Geneva Convention for cyberwar

Microsoft is calling for a “Digital Geneva Convention,” as global tensions over digital attacks...

paper boat riding the crest and at risk [Computerworld, Jan-Feb 2017 - Helming IT]
10 tips for helming IT through ups and downs

Impending mergers, ultrafast growth and sharp dips all put pressure on IT leaders to make quick...

winkel triple projection world map
Mapping: Disruption ahead!

What3Words brilliantly streamlines mapping but will require oversight if it becomes a government...

twitter things that bother us
Why Twitter's new anti-harassment tools will fail

Twitter's new policies won't solve the harassment problem, and they'll ruin engagement, too.