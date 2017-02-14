Opinion

How about Mute 101 for everyone?

Help-desk tech is on the phone for quite a while trying to help out a user, and it's clearly getting frustrating, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

"Finally the tech stood up, looked around and said, 'I got an I-D-10-T on the line, requesting to speak to a tier-2 tech.'

"After the call was transferred to a tier-2 tech, the tier-2 looked up at my co-worker and just shook his head in disbelief. Seems my co-worker never put his phone on mute and the user was writing down the so-called 'code.' figuring it was of some importance.

"After a few minutes, the user put two and two together and gave the tier-2 a piece of his mind.

"Needless to say, the whole help desk got Training 101 on the mute button.

"Turns out the user didn't have his laptop's wireless turned on, to VPN in. He kept pressing the speaker mute button and saying, 'It's now on' and 'It's now off.'

"I concluded we had an I-D-10-T on our hands after all."

