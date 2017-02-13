News

Tokyo wants to make Olympic medals from old smartphones

The project seeks gold, silver and bronze from unused gadgets

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

tokyo japan
Credit: Martyn Williams
More like this

Japan will kick off a drive this week to collect old smartphones and other portable gadgets so that they can be turned into medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The project will be launched on Thursday by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government with a goal of collecting up to 2 million used devices to recycle.

Gadgets like smartphones contain small amounts of precious metals in their chips and circuit boards. The quantities are tiny but they're valuable enough to make recovery worth the expense.

In the case of a smartphone, there's about 0.048 grams of gold, 0.26 grams of silver, and 12.7 grams of bronze. To make the roughly 5,000 medals that will be awarded in 2020, organizers will need 10 kilograms of gold, 1,230kg of silver, and 736kg of bronze. (The amount of gold is much less because those medals are plated and not solid gold).

The campaign is asking citizens to turn in used smartphones, digital cameras, video cameras, audio players, portable game devices, remote controls, electronic calculators, GPS units, and AC power adapters.

While the project will begin small with a single collection point at a convenience store in the Metropolitan Government building, it will go national in April when consumers will be able to donate used gadgets at 2,400 shops of mobile phone carrier NTT DoCoMo.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
H-1B visa passport
White House H-1B plan puts U.S. workers in front

President Trump “has made clear” his interest in creating “a merit-based system where individuals...

Google messaging apps and services logos
Google's myriad messaging apps: Which are best for you?

With 12 overlapping apps and services to choose from, Google's communication offerings can be...

risk
Getting buy-in to combat risk

A risk council with stakeholders from across the company could be an effective way to get needed...

1999: Y2K could be blamed for just about anything
CW@50: A look back at Y2K in cartoons

One of the biggest events we've covered in our first 50 years was IT's response to the infamous 'Year...