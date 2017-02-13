Quarter of firms can't fill open infosec positions

The information security industry hasn't made any significant strides in addressing the workforce shortage, according to a report released this morning by ISACA.

"There's been a lot of discussion," said Eddie Schwartz, member of the ISACA Board of Directors and EVP of cyberservices at Abu Dhabi-based Dark Matter LLC. "There have been a lot of calls to action by industry and government. But there hasn't been improvement in the numbers we're seeing."

According to the survey, 26 of companies said that it takes an average of six months to fill an open position, and 6 percent said they cannot fill open positions at all.

And the applicants that they do get are less likely to be qualified. This year, 37 percent of companies said that fewer than 25 percent of job applicants were qualified, up from 33 percent last year.