Opinion

Internationalization, REDEFINED!

Computerworld |

More like this

This once-mighty IT company has fallen on hard times, and by the mid-1990s it has been bought and sold many times, says a pilot fish working there.

How many? "I was sitting at the same desk, with the same phone number, doing essentially the same work, for ten years," fish says, "and I had five business cards from that time, with four different company names -- they recycled one.

"Our products were embedded systems, that rare form of software where the vendor pays for fixes to bugs. Usually all the user-facing text was internationalized. But I mostly did diagnostics and configuration, which would only be seen by techs, so the text was English only.

"One day we got a decree from the new software VP at our latest acquirer: All products released after a date about two weeks in the future must have internationalization for all text.

"We had a product due to ship in about that time, and there was no way I could get competent translations for all my text, even if we had budget. I was panicked.

"My manager was more calm. He said, 'Just up-case it all. Everybody understands English IF YOU YELL!'"

Sharky speaks softly and carries true tales of IT life. Send me yours at sharky@computerworld.com. You'll get a stylish Shark shirt every time I use one. Comment on today's tale at Sharky's Google+ community, and read thousands of great old tales in the Sharkives.

Get your daily dose of out-takes from the IT Theater of the Absurd delivered directly to your Inbox. Subscribe now to the Daily Shark Newsletter.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

H-1B visa collage
Trump eyes an H-1B visa aimed at ‘best and brightest’

President Donald Trump is considering a new way of distributing the H-1B visa to ensure they go to the...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ford self driving car
Ford to invest $1B in A.I. startup toward self-driving cars

Ford plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in Argo AI, an artificial intelligence startup...

twitter things that bother us
Why Twitter's new anti-harassment tools will fail

Twitter's new policies won't solve the harassment problem, and they'll ruin engagement, too.

H-1B visa american flag
Trump eyes end to an H-1B system that favors largest outsourcers

The companies most hurt by the random H-1B distribution system are those that submit only a few...

samsung chromebook pro
Review: Samsung Chromebook Pro brings touch computing up a notch

The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a convertible laptop/tablet that comes with an excellent touch display...