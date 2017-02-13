The high-performance Cree LED XM-L2 chip delivers 50,000 hours of intense brightness at a true 1300 lumens. Sweep bright light beyond the length of two football fields. The Anker Bolder torch has a full range of light modes for every situation: a powerful high-beam, balanced medium-beam, energy-saving & less dazzling low-beam, high-visibility strobe, and emergency SOS. It's rechargeable battery generates 6 hours of undiminishing light on a charge. It's body is constructed of professional durable materials, and is IP67 rated for water resistance. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 100 people on Amazon (84% rate a full 5 -- see reviews here), its $112 list price is reduced 57% to just $47.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "57% off Anker LED Water-Resistant Rechargeable 1300 Lumen Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.