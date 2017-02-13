Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
14% of Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case White - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously, and when you're on-the-go, enjoy increased talk time up to 26 hours, and internet use up to 22 hours. The case preserves the lightning port so nothing is blocked. On the inside, a soft microfiber lining helps protect your iPhone. With the smart battery case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone lock screen and in notification center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left. The case averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $99.99 has been reduced 14% to $84.99. See the discounted Apple charging case on Amazon.

