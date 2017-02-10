Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
63% off Jackery Bolt 6,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Lightning and Micro USB Cables - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
Reduce some of that cable clutter with the ultra compact Jackery Bolt 6,000mAh external battery charger that features a built-in Apple Lighting cable for your iPhone or iPad and a built-in micro-USB cable for other mobile devices. With an additional open USB port you can charge up to 3 devices at once. Powerful 6000 mAh capacity can fully charge an iPhone 6 at up to 3 times.  The Jackery Bolt averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 240 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its list price of $69.99 has been reduced 63% down to just $25.99. See the discounted external power bank now on Amazon

This story, "63% off Jackery Bolt 6,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Lightning and Micro USB Cables - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Jackery Bolt 6,000 mAh Ultra-Compact External Battery Charger

    $25.99 MSRP $69.99
