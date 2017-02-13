News

Google crams machine learning into smartwatches in A.I. push

Google researchers are lowering the bar on hardware needed to perform artificial intelligence tasks

LG Watch Sport
Credit: LG
Google is bringing artificial intelligence to a whole new set of devices, including Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches and the Raspberry Pi board, later this year.

These devices don't require a set of powerful CPUs and GPUs to carry out machine-learning tasks. Google researchers are instead trying to lighten the hardware load to carry out basic A.I. tasks, as exhibited by last week's release of the Android Wear 2.0 operating system for wearables.

