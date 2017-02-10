News

U.S. chipmaker plans new factory in China

GlobalFoundries will build a new chip fab in Chengdu, while expanding capacity in Germany, Singapore, and the U.S.

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

globalfoundries fab 8 cleanroom
Credit: GlobalFoundries
More like this

GlobalFoundries will open a new factory in Chengdu, China, to make inexpensive chips for wireless devices.

The chipmaker, once part of microprocessor designer AMD, also plans to expand production at existing fabrication plants in the U.S., Germany, and Singapore, it said Friday. It makes chips for AMD, IBM, Qualcomm, and Mediatek, among others.

Beginning next year, the new fab in China -- a joint venture with the municipality of Chengdu -- will produce chips on 300-millimeter wafers using standard manufacturing techniques, the company said.

Sometime in 2019, it will switch to a different manufacturing process, FD-SOI (fully depleted silicon on insulator), which GlobalFoundries calls 22FDX. That process is particularly suitable for the low-cost manufacture of the radio-frequency chips used in smartphones, cars, and the internet of things, the company said.

GlobalFoundries already uses 22FDX at its Fab 1 plant in Dresden, Germany, where it plans to increase capacity by 40 percent over the next three years.

Engineers in Dresden are already working on 12FDX, the successor to 22FDX, so-called because it will produce chips with a 12-nanometer feature size rather than the 22nm of the existing process. Smaller features typically result in smaller chips with lower power consumption, or higher performance for the same consumption, although the use of more advanced production technologies can increase costs.

GlobalFoundries wants to use 12FDX to manufacture chips for 5G, the next generation of mobile phone networks.

In Singapore, the company will speed up lines using older chip technologies, upping production of 40nm chips by 35 percent. It will also boost output of 180nm chips on the older 200mm wafers that were common before 300mm became the norm.

GlobalFoundries was keen to emphasize that is investing in the U.S., too. It has plowed $13 billion into its business there over the last eight years, creating 9,000 jobs at four locations around the country, it said Monday.

Since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump last November, U.S. businesses have found it expedient to promote their investment in U.S. jobs.

Just this week, following a meeting between Trump and Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Intel dusted off a six-year-old pledge to build a new factory in Arizona.

GlobalFoundries is not done investing in the U.S. yet. Early next year, it will increase production of 14nm FinFET chips by 20 percent at its Fab 8 plant in New York, it said. FinFET (fin field-effect transistor) chips have a three-dimensional structure particularly suited to microprocessors. The company is also developing more advanced manufacturing techniques in New York and expects to begin making chips using a 7nm process there by the middle of next year.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
xeon e7v4 on wafer blue
Intel has a chip with 24 cores that costs $8,898

Intel's got some high priced chips, but none is as expensive as the new Xeon E7-8894 v4 server...

1999: Y2K could be blamed for just about anything
CW@50: A look back at Y2K in cartoons

One of the biggest events we've covered in our first 50 years was IT's response to the infamous 'Year...

Computerworld, January-February 2017 - Does your data discriminate?
How to root out bias in your data

Analytics is a top priority for savvy CIOs. But if implicit biases are hiding under the surface of your...

miners at the virginia pocahontas coal company mine
Renewables missing from Trump's energy plan

The White House published its "America First" energy plan this week, and notably missing from it was...