Feature

Nominate a leader for the 2018 Premier 100 awards

|

Computerworld |

man holding large megaphone against blue cloudy sky
Credit: Thinkstock
More like this

Now's your chance to get a worthy CIO or other top technology executive considered for the 2018 Premier 100 Technology Leaders awards.

Fill out the brief nomination form today.

Computerworld has launched its annual search for 100 technology professionals who have demonstrated leadership in their organizations through the use of technology and have the strategic vision to align technology with business goals.

Honored individuals manage internal IT organizations, mentor and motivate their IT teams with interesting challenges, envision innovative solutions to business problems and effectively manage and execute IT strategies.

Computerworld's Premier 100 Technology Leaders issue, published each year in our digital magazine and online, highlights the accomplishments of these honorees.

Please note: Premier 100 IT Leaders/Technology Leaders from previous years are lifetime honorees and aren't eligible to be named to the list again.

If you would like more information about the Premier 100 awards and criteria before making your nomination, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions about the Premier 100 Technology Leaders program, please email us at premier100@computerworld.com.

The deadline for nominating a candidate for the Premier 100 Technology Leaders awards is Aug. 31, 2017.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

FCC building in Washington
FCC reverses net neutrality ISP transparency rules

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has voted to roll back some net neutrality regulations that...

Popular Resources
Top Stories
ixpand flash drive v2 angle hr
WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached storage for iPhone and iPad

SanDisk today announced it has doubled the capacity of its iOS mobile flash drives that use wireless or...

rsa conference 2017
RSA Conference is a timesaver

For our manager, the annual security gathering is a great way to get quality time with vendors.

R programming
Create your own Slack bots -- and web APIs -- in R

Make your own API and connect it to a Slack custom slash command -- all in R. This step-by-step...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...