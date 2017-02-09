News

Intel: Cannonlake will be more than 15 percent faster than Kaby Lake

Intel's upcoming Cannonlake chips will deliver a performance improvement as the company looks to gaming and VR

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel chip
Credit: Intel
Upgrading CPU performance hasn't been a priority for Intel in many years, but that could be changing.

Intel's upcoming Cannonlake chips will deliver a performance improvement of more than 15 percent compared to its Kaby Lake chips, said Venkata Renduchintala, president of the Intel Client and Internet of Things businesses and Systems Architecture Group.

Intel didn't provide exact numbers at the company's annual investor day Thursday, but the projection is based on the SysMark benchmark. Detailed performance improvement numbers will emerge over time.

