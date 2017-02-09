Would you pay over $1,000 for an iPhone?

Better start saving now, if you want the next iPhone.

We drop some serious cash on our smartphones, but how much is too much? Apple is hoping that loyal customers are willing to spend more than ever before to buy the 10th anniversary iPhone. So how much will it cost, and what features will it sport?

In IT Blogwatch, we see how much we have in savings.

So what is happening? Mark Spoonauer shares some background:

If you've been following...the iPhone 8 rumors, you...have a good sense of what to expect, from an OLED display and less stupid Siri to the lack of a Touch ID button. The latter would be integrated into the screen.

But a new report says the iPhone 8, which could be called the iPhone X (for the iPhone's 10th anniversary) might not have any buttons at all...Oh, and it could...cost $1,000.

That is a pretty hefty price tag. Is it unheard of in the smartphone industry? And why would Apple make it so expensive? Chris Mills has some more info on that:

That’s well above the traditional...pricetag for a flagship phone, although not unprecedented. The most expensive iPhone 7 Plus costs $1,000 with tax...given that Apple was sold out of the iPhone 7 Plus for three months following launch, it might have decided that it’s time to test the upper end of the phone market.

Also...creating a groundbreaking new device will cost serious money. Curved, no-bezel OLED screens -- what the iPhone 8 is rumored to use -- don’t come cheap, and neither do dual-camera modules, or a fingerprint sensor that works from behind a touchscreen...raising prices might be the only option.

But is the price worth it? What other features will the iPhone 8 (or iPhone X) have? Mark Sullivan has more details:

There’s...a chance...the physical buttons on the sides of the iPhone may go away...replaced by touch-sensitive inlays in the metal.

Our source says Apple has been working with Lumentum...on 3D-sensing technology...It remains unclear how the technology will be applied, however. It could be used to recognize the user’s face for authentication...[or] in the camera to provide better image resolution. It could even be used in some form of augmented reality application.

And will a $1,000+ iPhone be the only option for consumers? Stacy Liberatore is in the know:

Apple...is also rumored to be launching two other smartphones along with the iPhone 8 -- a 4.7-inch...iPhone 7s and a 5.5-inch...iPhone 7s Plus.

So is all of this set in stone? Juli Clover thinks we should remember something:

The iPhone 8 is expected to include a glass body with a stainless steel frame...for...the display...we've heard everything from 5 inches to 5.8-inches.

With such major changes expected for the 2017 iPhone...rumors have been running rampant for months, making it hard to suss out some of the exact specifications of the device...As we...start to see the first part leaks, we can expect to have a...clearer picture of what to expect from the first significant iPhone redesign since 2014.

Is that all? Anything else we can expect? Wyatt makes some predictions:

iPhone 7: no headphone jack

iPhone 8: no physical buttons

iPhone 9: no screen

iPhone 10: no phone. literally just air