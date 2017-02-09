News

Nokia makes bid for Comptel to boost its software business

Nokia is looking for new markets as network equipment becomes increasingly commoditized

Network equipment vendor Nokia wants to buy a software company that helps customers make do with less hardware.

The Finnish networking giant competes with the likes of Ericsson, Huawei Technologies and Cisco Systems to sell networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications operators and large enterprises.

On Thursday, it offered to buy Finnish neighbor Comptel, which develops software to help network operators manage their networks and deliver additional services.

