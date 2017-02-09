News

IT and C-level leaders point fingers at each other over cyber defense

IT managers say a cyber attack will cost double what their bosses estimate, new poll finds

|

Senior Editor, Computerworld |

cybersecurity
Credit: Pixabay
More like this

IT managers disagree with chief executives over who is responsible for a cyber security breach, according to a survey released Thursday.

The survey -- of a group of 221 chief executive officers and other C-level executives and another group of 984 IT decision makers -- found that each group largely believes the other group is responsible in the event of a breach.

In the survey, 35% of C-level respondents said IT teams would be responsible in a breach, while 50% of IT leaders think that responsibility rests with their senior managers.

Also, IT managers estimate a single cyber attack will cost their business nearly twice what top-level executives estimate. The IT managers put the cost of a single attack at $19 million, compared to the C-suite estimate of about $11 million.

Opinium, an analyst firm, conducted the survey last October and November on behalf of BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, a cyber security and defense company.

The survey was conducted in the U.S. and seven other countries.

Overall, the results show "an interesting disparity between the views of C-level respondents and those of IT decision makers," said Kevin Taylor, managing director at BAE. "Each group's understanding of the nature of cyber threats, and of the way they translate into business and technological risks, can be very different."

He called for both groups to "bridge the intelligence gap to build a robust defense" against cyber attacks.

The survey lends support to the opinions of other analysts who say C-level executives need to get more informed on cybersecurity threats.

Tom Ridge, former secretary of Homeland Security, recently urged CEOs and corporate board to increase their level of cyber-risk awareness.

"Cybersecurity is the most significant governance challenge for the public and private sector," Ridge said in a recent interview. "It's not just the exclusive domain of the CIO and CTO, and is now in the domain of the CEO and the corporate board."

Ridge is currently the chairman of Ridge Global, a Washington-based cyber protection advisory firm.

The National Association of Corporate Directors surveyed more than 600 board directors and professionals last year, and found that only 19% believe their boards have a high level of understanding of cybersecurity risks.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Senior Editor Matt Hamblen covers mobile and wireless, smartphones and other handhelds, and wireless networking for Computerworld.

Prices still climbing for enterprise mobility management software
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
20151027 oracle cloud on building 100625234 orig
Oracle settles with ex-worker over alleged fiddling of cloud accounts

Oracle has informed a federal court that it is settling a lawsuit in which a former employee had...

3D Printer Ultimaker 3
Review: Ultimaker 3 offers high-quality 3D print jobs -- s-l-o-w-l-y

The Ultimaker 3 is a dual-extruder 3D printer that offers some of the highest definition around for a...

passport stamps
At Dulles, a security awareness success story

The detention of Norway’s former prime minister, when stripped of politics, was an example of proper...

H-1B visa airport arrival
Trump's ban becomes an H-1B fight

The U.S. technology industry warned President Donald Trump that his immigration order will hurt the...