32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

jbl charge3
Credit: Amazon
JBL Charge 3 is the ultimate, high-powered portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful stereo sound and a power bank all in one package. The Charge 3 takes the party everywhere, poolside or in the rain, thanks to the waterproof design, durable fabric and rugged housing. Its high-capacity 6,000mAh battery provides 20 hours of playtime and can charge your smartphones and tablets via its USB output. A built-in noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone gives you crystal clear calls with the press of a button. Wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers to amplify the listening experience. The Charge 3 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 1,140 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $180 has been reduced to $123. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "32% off JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

