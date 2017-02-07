News

Flaw in Intel Atom chip could crash servers, networking gear

Intel is 'implementing and validating a minor silicon fix' to resolve the issue

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Intel Atom
Credit: Intel
More like this

A flaw in an old Intel chip could crash servers and networking equipment, and the chipmaker is working to fix the issue.

The issue is in the Atom C2000 chips, which started shipping in 2013. The problem was first reported by The Register.

In January, Intel added an erratum to the Atom C2000 documentation, stating systems with the chip "may experience [an] inability to boot or may cease operation."

The chip is the last among Intel's line of short-lived, low-power Atom chips for servers. It was used in microservers and in networking equipment from companies like Cisco, which has issued an advisory about a product defect related to a component degrading clock signals over time. A clock signal degrade hurts the ability of the chip to carry out tasks. The Atom issue is linked to Cisco's product defect.

Intel is trying to fix the issue but declined to comment on when it will deliver an update.

"There's a board level workaround that we are sharing with customers now," an Intel spokesman said in an email. "Additionally, we are implementing and validating a minor silicon fix in a new product [update]."

The usual server refresh cycle is three to five years, but networking and storage equipment -- which the C2000 is targeted toward -- is often used for five to 10 years.

Companies using the chip should contact their field representative or system provider for updates.

Intel continuously finds flaws in its chips, and it fixes them over time. But one that may crash a system is serious and could put data at risk. Intel also had an issue with its Skylake chip that could freeze PCs under certain conditions when executing complex workloads.

The chipmaker has given up making Atom chips for servers, replacing them with the Xeon-D and Xeon-E3 chips. Intel is dedicating Atom chips to drones, robots, gateways, smart devices and internet of things products.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
twitter logo shattered glass
Twitter fights back, again, against online trolls

Twitter is extending its campaign to curb trolls and abuse on its social network, building on efforts...

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels -- oxymoron or coming energy wave?

Our tech trio takes a look at the latest in solar tech -- panels being installed on waterways -- and...

iot pixabay cc0
Dead men may tell no tales, but IoT devices do

Real privacy laws are needed in the U.S., and now more than ever with the advent of the IoT.

controlling privacy
5 shocking new threats to your personal data

The internet and smartphones have come up with five new and surprising ways to steal or expose our...