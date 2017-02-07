Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert

laptop cooling pad
With a thin body and light weight design, the USB-powered Havit HV-F2056 cooling pad allows you to take it wherever you go and cool your laptop anytime you want. Three ultra-quiet fans create a noise-free environment, and a high-quality multi-directional metal mesh provides your laptop with a wear-resistant and stable laptop carrying surface. A built-in dual-USB hub allows for connecting more USB devices. The cooling pad from HAVIT averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 3,500 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.49 has been reduced 27% to $21.49. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off HAVIT 3-Fan USB Powered Laptop Cooling Pad - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  HAVIT HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Ultra Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans)

    $21.49 MSRP $29.49
