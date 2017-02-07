News Analysis

What the Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks reveal

Computerworld |

samsung galaxy note7
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
More like this

Another day, another leak. 

This time, we are seeing renders of Samsung's upcoming flagship phones. And the leaks have Samsung enthusiasts pumped. So what have we learned? Read on, or skip to the end to watch the video.

In IT Blogwatch, we analyze everything.

So what is happening? Gordon Kelly has the background:

The Galaxy S8 release date may be close, but we already know a lot about Samsung’s new flagship smartphone...now...new leaks have revealed the biggest changes.

Thank goodness for leaks. So what have we learned? Kristijan Lucic shares some details:

The Samsung Galaxy S8...comes with a curved display on its sides, and the bezel on the bottom of the phone is quite thin...on the bottom of this smartphone [is]...the 3.5mm headphone jack...next to it you’ll notice the Type-C USB port for charging and syncing. Next to the charging port lies a microphone, and on the right [is]...the phone’s bottom-firing speaker. Two separate antenna lines are also quite visible...Samsung allegedly plans to release two variants of the Galaxy S8, the smaller Galaxy S8 variant, and the larger Galaxy S8 Plus model.

Well, that clears up a lot. What do we know about the two different sized phones? Max Langridge has some info:

Both will sport a metal and glass build with the S8 featuring a 5.7-in. screen and a 6.2-in. for the S8 Plus. However...the actual size of the phones won't be much different to their S7 and S7 Edge predecessors because the screen will take up much more real estate than before.

Anything else significant? Scott Adam Gordon thinks so:

[There] appears to be a lock button on either side of the device: one of these could represent the dedicated Bixby virtual assistant button that’s been rumored...On the rear of the device, the rectangular depression beside the...camera is said to represent the Galaxy S8’s fingerprint sensor. Fingerprint scanners don’t typically appear off-center...this an interesting design choice for Samsung.

Just to cover all our bases, what do we know about the release date or price? Fionna Agomuoh has that info:

Sources have suggested the Galaxy S8 price may start at $849, which could indicate a price of $900 or more for the Galaxy S8 Plus. These figures have not yet been confirmed...Typically, prices for Samsung’s smartphones are not as high as they are projected prior to launch...Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus March 29 and release the devices April 21.

That about sums it up. If you want to see the renders yourself, watch the video below:

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Rebecca Linke is a Senior Associate Editor at Computerworld who writes about social media and personal technology. She also helps manage Computerworld's Facebook and Google+ pages.

From CIO: 8 Free Online Courses to Grow Your Tech Skills
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
Privacy (4)
U.S. House approves new privacy protections for email and the cloud

The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Monday the Email Privacy Act, which would require law...

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels -- oxymoron or coming energy wave?

Our tech trio takes a look at the latest in solar tech -- panels being installed on waterways -- and...

controlling privacy
5 shocking new threats to your personal data

The internet and smartphones have come up with five new and surprising ways to steal or expose our...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore. At CES 2017, a host of innovative and useful technology...