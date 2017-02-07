News

Lenovo's ThinkPad P71 will work with HTC, Oculus VR headsets

Lenovo's 17-inch ThinkPad P71 will ship in April, with prices starting at $1,849

|

U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

thinkpad p71 hero shot manufacturing 0005
Credit: Lenovo
More like this

Lenovo's ThinkPad P71 is one superfast laptop that can work with HTC's Vive and the Oculus Rift VR headsets.

It's technically a workstation and is targeted at professionals creating VR content, editing movies, or running engineering applications. Headsets are needed to create VR content.

The laptop, which weighs 3.4 kilograms (7.5 pounds), has a 17-inch screen and is equipped with Intel's latest Xeon E3-v6 mobile chips, based on the Kaby Lake architecture. It can be configured with an Nvidia mobile Quadro GPU like the P5000M, which helps with content creation and virtual reality experiences.

The laptop will be available in April, starting at $1,849. The laptop by default comes with an HD screen but can be configured with a 4K screen. It also supports a Thunderbolt 3 slot.

It supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2TB of storage via four slots. It also has a USB 3.0 port, Mini-DispayPort 1.2 slot, HDMI 1.4, and Gigabit Ethernet slots. 

The ThinkPad P51 is similar to the P71 with a 15-inch screen, but it isn't VR ready. The P51's price will start at $1,399, and it will ship in April.

Lenovo also introduced the ThinkPad P51s, which has a 15-inch screen and will run on Intel's 7th Generation Core processors based on Kaby Lake, a step down in performance compared to Xeon. It has Thunderbolt 3 technology, and it can be configured with a Quadro GPU and a 4K screen. It will ship in March starting at $1,049.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:
Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

Popular Resources
Top Stories
Privacy (4)
U.S. House approves new privacy protections for email and the cloud

The U.S. House of Representatives approved on Monday the Email Privacy Act, which would require law...

Computerworld Podcast: Mingis on Tech
Mingis on Tech: Floating solar panels -- oxymoron or coming energy wave?

Our tech trio takes a look at the latest in solar tech -- panels being installed on waterways -- and...

controlling privacy
5 shocking new threats to your personal data

The internet and smartphones have come up with five new and surprising ways to steal or expose our...

wearables opener primary idge
Welcome to the next generation of wearables

Wearables are not just for athletes anymore. At CES 2017, a host of innovative and useful technology...