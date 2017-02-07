Apparently you asked yourself the same question

IT pilot fish is in the last days at his first job and, in this close-knit office, his co-workers are sorry to see him go.

"Everyone stopped by my desk in the days after I gave notice to ask me about the new job, where I was moving, etc," says fish.

"All except the VP of Finance -- my boss's boss, and the chief reason I was leaving in the first place. He walked up and, without preamble, said, 'What are they paying you?'

"This is the man who asked my boss twice in the previous six months what I did and why I was still employed there. The second time he asked was during the middle of a server crisis where I saved the company from somewhere in the low six figures in lost productivity.

"I told him that they were paying me 'far more than he would ever be willing to counter with.'"

