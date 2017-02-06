News

TV maker Vizio pays $2.2M to settle complaint that it spied on users

Smart TVs collected detailed viewing habits without customer knowledge

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

TV maker Vizio will pay $2.2 million to resolve a privacy complaint.
Credit: Vizio
More like this

Popular smart TV maker Vizio will pay $2.2 million to settle complaints that it violated customers' privacy by continuously monitoring their viewing habits without their knowledge.

Beginning in February 2014, the Irvine, California-based TV maker tracked what TV shows customers were watching on 11 million TV sets sold in the U.S., the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the New Jersey Attorney General said in a complaint, released Monday.

Vizio smart TVs captured "second-by-second" information about video displayed, including video from consumer cable services, broadband, set-top boxes, DVDs, over-the-air broadcasts and streaming devices, according to the complaint.

stipulated federal court order requires Vizio to prominently disclose and obtain consent for its data collection and sharing practices, and it prohibits the company from misrepresenting the privacy and confidentiality of consumer information it collects. The order also requires Vizio to delete data collected before March 1, 2016.

A spokeswoman for the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comments on the settlement.

Vizio added specific demographic information to the viewing data it collected, including gender, age, income, marital status, household size, education level, home ownership, and household value, the agencies alleged. Vizio sold this information to third parties, who used it for purposes such as targeting advertising to consumers across devices, according to the complaint.

Vizio touted its "Smart Interactivity" feature that "enables program offers and suggestions," but the company failed to inform consumers that the settings also enabled the collection of consumers' viewing data, the agencies alleged. The data collection was unfair and deceptive, in violation of U.S. and New Jersey consumer protection laws, the agencies said.

Abut $1.5 million of the settlement will go to the FTC and $1 million to the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, with $300,000 suspended.

Smart TVs from Samsung and LG Electronics have also been accused of monitoring their users in recent years.

To express your thoughts on Computerworld content, visit Computerworld's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and Twitter stream.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

Learn R programming basics with our PDF
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
What Readers Like
Tianhe 2
China reminds Trump that supercomputing is a race

China said it plans to develop a prototype of an exascale supercomputer by the end of this year,...

Google Keep
Why you should start using Google Keep right away

Services like Keep, Evernote and Microsoft OneNote are often called "note-taking apps." But they've...

ibm pc dos 1.0 screenshot
Say goodbye to the MS-DOS command prompt

It had a good 36-year run, but its day is done.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Popular Resources
Top Stories
Legal law gavel hammer courts
Google ordered to produce emails stored abroad

A federal court in Pennsylvania has ordered Google to comply with search warrants and produce emails...

diversity in the hiring pipeline
IT turns to employee resource groups to attract, retain tech talent

Employee resource groups can bolster productivity and community among tech teams -- but only if they’re...

Rif6 Cube mini projector
4 mini projectors: A show wherever you go

With one of these palm-sized LED projectors in your bag, you’re always ready to give a quick...

cloud comparison
Review: 3 services for managing all your cloud storage accounts

Do you often find yourself playing 'find the file' among all your cloud storage services? One of these...